Photo gallery: General Women's Session
Women stand in line in the rain to attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' general women's session in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Speakers at the General Women's Session of general conference encouraged women to emulate the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|John
|34
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mar 23
|sm layton
|17
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC