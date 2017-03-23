Photo gallery: Eric Church brings his guitar full of freedom to Salt Lake City
The Salt Lake Tribune) Country music star Eric Church's performs with Joanna Cotten, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on his 2017 Holdin' My Own Tour, in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 25, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Country music star Eric Church's performs with Joanna Cotten, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on his 2017 Holdin' My Own Tour, in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|John
|34
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Fri
|wormwood
|23
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mar 23
|sm layton
|17
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC