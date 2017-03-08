Parents alleging daughter was raped on overseas school trip sue Juan Diego High, Catholic diocese
Parents of a Juan Diego High School student are suing the school and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City after they say their daughter was violently raped in her hotel room when she was left alone on a school trip. Filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court, the lawsuit accuses the private Catholic school and church leaders of negligence - including in hiring, insufficiently training and then in retaining the teacher accused of failing to watch over the girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|Marc Sabin
|70
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|Cinta
|33
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Ulbye
|57
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Ulbye
|25
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|MamaFish
|30
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 6
|Maverick 808
|375
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Mar 6
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC