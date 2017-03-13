Ogden police: 2 officers involved in ...

Ogden police: 2 officers involved in shooting acted to protect themselves

Read more: Deseret News

Two Ogden police officers have been cleared by an internal investigation in connection with a fatal shooting last month, their agency confirmed Friday. The officers were placed on standard administrative leave following a shooting Feb. 22 that took the life of 25-year-old Bartolo Justice Sambrano of Salt Lake City.

