Ogden police: 2 officers involved in shooting acted to protect themselves
Two Ogden police officers have been cleared by an internal investigation in connection with a fatal shooting last month, their agency confirmed Friday. The officers were placed on standard administrative leave following a shooting Feb. 22 that took the life of 25-year-old Bartolo Justice Sambrano of Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Dooger
|21
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Fri
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Fri
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|George Zimmerman
|106
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC