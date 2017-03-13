Newspaper ads take aim at Utah liquor...

Newspaper ads take aim at Utah liquor laws

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The possibility of Utah's blood alcohol limit being lowered from 0.08 to 0.05 is making headlines once again. HB155 passed with a 17-12 vote in the Senate on the second to last day of the 2017 Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... 7 hr MarlanWarren 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 10 hr Paula Q 25
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Wed EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 13 Real American 51
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 13 Real American 20
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mar 11 George Zimmerman 106
Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10) Mar 10 Marc Sabin 70
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC