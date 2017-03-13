Newspaper ads take aim at Utah liquor laws
The possibility of Utah's blood alcohol limit being lowered from 0.08 to 0.05 is making headlines once again. HB155 passed with a 17-12 vote in the Senate on the second to last day of the 2017 Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|7 hr
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|10 hr
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Wed
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|20
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|George Zimmerman
|106
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC