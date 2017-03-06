New travel ban 'cruel' and will further harm refugees, Utah agencies say

The arrival of Partima, and her mother and sister, who are Bhutanese refugees, may be among the last of refugees to arrive in Salt Lake City under President Trump's executive order that effectively places refugee resettlement on hold. SALT LAKE CITY - Leaders of refugee resettlement agencies in Utah say the Trump administration's latest executive order on entry to the United States issued Monday is "cruel" and will further harm vulnerable refugees.

