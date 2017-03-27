New law to end hidden bartending for ...

New law to end hidden bartending for some Utah restaurants

Some Utah restaurants are counting down the days until a new liquor law takes effect this summer, allowing them to take down walls and partitions that prevent customers from seeing their alcoholic drinks being mixed and poured. The requirement that drinks be prepared behind a barrier, which are often glass walls or back rooms, has long been a sore spot for the hospitality industry in the heavily Mormon state.

