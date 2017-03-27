New law to end hidden bartending for some Utah restaurants
Some Utah restaurants are counting down the days until a new liquor law takes effect this summer, allowing them to take down walls and partitions that prevent customers from seeing their alcoholic drinks being mixed and poured. The requirement that drinks be prepared behind a barrier, which are often glass walls or back rooms, has long been a sore spot for the hospitality industry in the heavily Mormon state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|6 hr
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|7 hr
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|nomo
|28,900
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Wed
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC