New interactive discovery experience open in at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City

Eric Riddle tries out one of the photo stations as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Family History Library introduce a new 10,139-square-foot, interactive discovery experience in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - If you haven't been to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City in a while, you might drop by to explore a new attraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.