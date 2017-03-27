Mount Olympus stands sentinel over rain-drenched valley
Clouds surround Mount Olympus in Millcreek on Tuesday following Monday's rainstorm. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, Salt Lake City has received 3.22 inches of rain since March 21, which is 20 percent of the normal yearly precipitation.
