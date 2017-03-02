Monumental Pushback
That's the point a dozen southern Utah business leaders sought to make at the Capitol on Wednesday, countering what they said were inaccurate claims by some Utah leaders that the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument-located about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City-has stymied economies of surrounding towns. The group of innkeepers, outfitters and guides who live and work at the foot of the monument slammed Utah lawmakers' symbolic, non-binding legislation asking Congress to shrink federally protected acres surrounding the winding sandstone cliffs near the Utah-Arizona border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Connie
|38
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|7 hr
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Wed
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 28
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|Feb 28
|Gina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC