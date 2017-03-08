Montana considers options to lure out...

Montana considers options to lure outdoor retailer expo

Montana officials said they are continuing to explore a bid for one of the country's largest outdoor trade expos, even as they acknowledged Thursday that they may not have adequate facilities to host the massive event. Nevertheless, Gov. Steve Bullock has directed his economic development team to draft a bid for the Outdoor Retailers Show, which could be held in Salt Lake City this summer for the last time.

