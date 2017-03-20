Manchester United coming to Salt Lake...

Manchester United coming to Salt Lake City as a part of 2017 summer tour

The well-known English soccer club announced it will play five matches in five cities this summer and listed four of those destinations: Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Calif., and Washington, D.C. "We have witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the club in the U.S. in recent years, so naturally it is something that everybody is very much looking to this summer," United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a press release. The opponent and venue for the match are unknown, with Rio Tinto Stadium or Rice-Eccles Stadium the most likely destinations.

