Man killed by tenant in alleged home invasion identified

A man shot and killed by a resident during an apparent home invasion had a lengthy criminal history, according to court records. Puleaga Danny Tupu, 33, of West Valley City, was shot and killed about 3:15 a.m. Thursday after Salt Lake City police say he and another man broke into an apartment at Park Place at City Center, 731 S. 300 East .

