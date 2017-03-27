Man killed by tenant in alleged home invasion identified
A man shot and killed by a resident during an apparent home invasion had a lengthy criminal history, according to court records. Puleaga Danny Tupu, 33, of West Valley City, was shot and killed about 3:15 a.m. Thursday after Salt Lake City police say he and another man broke into an apartment at Park Place at City Center, 731 S. 300 East .
