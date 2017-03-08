Man and woman charged with murder, robbery in death of man at Salt Lake City apartment
A man and woman have been charged in the shooting death of a man last month at a Salt Lake City apartment during an alleged robbery. Brody Richard Olson, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Melvin Dyer, while Tonita Ronette Holland, 38, is accused of setting up the Feb.17 robbery and then driving Olson away from the scene at 1930 S. West Temple.
