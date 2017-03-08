Man and woman charged with murder, ro...

Man and woman charged with murder, robbery in death of man at Salt Lake City apartment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A man and woman have been charged in the shooting death of a man last month at a Salt Lake City apartment during an alleged robbery. Brody Richard Olson, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Melvin Dyer, while Tonita Ronette Holland, 38, is accused of setting up the Feb.17 robbery and then driving Olson away from the scene at 1930 S. West Temple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 8 hr Cinta 33
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 15 hr Ulbye 57
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 15 hr Ulbye 25
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed MamaFish 30
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mar 6 Maverick 808 375
Why are Bengalis so rude? Mar 6 Keith 1
HGTV Episode Mar 5 Myrkle 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC