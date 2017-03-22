Letter: Why does the city scorn its golf courses?
What's up with the adversarial relationship Salt Lake City government has with the golf courses it owns? Rather than appreciate their aesthetic and recreational qualities, so-called city leaders continually deride them. Former Mayor Ralph Becker succeeded in closing one course and put another on deathwatch.
