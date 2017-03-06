Letter: What will happen when the regulations are gone
In Beijing there are huge viewing screens that show sunny blue skies with the sun shining above the murk of an air polluted metropolis. Sound familiar? If Salt Lake City had cameras on the top of a mountain and viewing screens on the street we also could see bright blue skies above the murk.
