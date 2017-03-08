Legislature Live Blog: Lawmakers drea...

Legislature Live Blog: Lawmakers dream of cleaning up Utah Lake's -...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Night falls on the State Capitol Building on the second to last day of the legislative session, Wednesday March 8, 2017 in Salt Lake City. It's the final day of the Legislature, the last chance for bills to pass through the gauntlet of lawmakers and be sent to the governor - or die on the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 6 hr Ulbye 57
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 6 hr Ulbye 25
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed MamaFish 30
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mar 6 Maverick 808 375
Why are Bengalis so rude? Mar 6 Keith 1
HGTV Episode Mar 5 Myrkle 1
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Mar 3 Sasha 39
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC