Legislature commits nearly $240 million in new money for public education
Utah lawmakers approved nearly $240 million in new money for public education Tuesday, including $68 million for growth and a 4 percent increase in the value of the weighted pupil unit. The Utah Senate gave final approval to SB1 , which also funds a number of initiatives the Utah State Board of Education identified as priorities, including doing away with SAGE testing in high school and shifting to ACT-brand exams, and $5 million in ongoing money for teacher supplies.
