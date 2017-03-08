Lawmakers strike in fight against pollution, Bears Ears and public lands

Utah Lawmakers broke into the state's piggy bank to come up with some significant money to fight air pollution, including giving tax breaks to refineries to produce cleaner fuel, divvying out money for air quality monitors, finding ways to pay for a hydrogen fuel plant and establishing a new air quality policy board. "As far as clean air, I think this is one of the most significant we've had," Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said Thursday - the final day of the session.

