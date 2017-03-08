Lawmakers brought humor and celebration into policy discussions

House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses legislators in the House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. SALT LAKE CITY - In a legislative session focused on balancing a tight budget and handling education concerns, lawmakers still found time to repeal minor regulations and technicalities affecting families and small businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.