Lawmakers brought humor and celebration into policy discussions
House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, addresses legislators in the House of Representatives on the first day of the Utah Legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. SALT LAKE CITY - In a legislative session focused on balancing a tight budget and handling education concerns, lawmakers still found time to repeal minor regulations and technicalities affecting families and small businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Raul
|40
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|17 hr
|Radisha
|2
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Radisha
|110
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Johmar
|27
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 9
|Cinta
|33
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Ulbye
|57
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC