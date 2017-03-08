Lawmakers approve concealed firearms ...

Lawmakers approve concealed firearms for 18-year-olds

In a legislative session with many debates on the ability of young adults to think rationally and handle adult decisions, lawmakers approved legislation that would create a provisional concealed carry permit for its youngest adults. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse, sponsored HB198 , a bill she described as an effort to protect college-age women who feel vulnerable to sexual assault.

