Kirby's Disturbing History: Butt-dialing used to mean something else
In 1885, if you lived in Salt Lake City and wanted "fresh" California vegetables, it was easy. You picked up the phone and called grocer C.B. Durst at phone number 129.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Fri
|wormwood
|23
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mar 23
|sm layton
|17
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC