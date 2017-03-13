Kenyan couple agrees to leave U.S. af...

Kenyan couple agrees to leave U.S. after losing appeal of their asylum request

6 hrs ago

Two Kenyan immigrants detained by U.S. immigration officials in Salt Lake City on March 1 have voluntarily agreed to exit the country, leaving the door open for their return after no less than 10 years. There are few details available regarding the case of Ahmed Khamis Bwika and Emma Ondeko Bwika, who entered the country in February 2006 on a temporary visitor visa, according to U.S. Immigration officials.

