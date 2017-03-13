In our opinion: City Creek Center visionaries deserve applause
Although they are unlikely to ever take a public bow, those involved in the initial vision and development of Salt Lake City's City Creek Center, especially its downtown shopping center, deserve a round of applause. Five years after its completion, the urbane, mixed-use and environmentally minded mall is now something of a how-to guide for revitalizing a decaying downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|16 hr
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Tue
|Abigail
|3
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Jicky
|30
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Real American
|58
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 11
|Raul
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Radisha
|110
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC