Imani Winds to spice up Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City closer

Imani Winds, from left, bassoonist Monica Ellis, hornist Jeff Scott, oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, clarinetist Mark Dover and flutist Valerie Coleman, will play at Libby Gardner Concert Hall in a Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City presentation on April 3. Matt Murphy Imani Winds, from left, bassoonist Monica Ellis, hornist Jeff Scott, oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, clarinetist Mark Dover and flutist Valerie Coleman, will play at Libby Gardner Concert Hall in a Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City presentation on April 3. Matt Murphy The Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City is mixing it up in its season finale, taking a break from the usual lineup of string quartets to present the Imani Winds quintet.

