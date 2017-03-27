Imani Winds to spice up Chamber Music...

Imani Winds to spice up Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City closer

Imani Winds, from left, bassoonist Monica Ellis, hornist Jeff Scott, oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, clarinetist Mark Dover and flutist Valerie Coleman, will play at Libby Gardner Concert Hall in a Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City presentation on April 3. Matt Murphy Imani Winds, from left, bassoonist Monica Ellis, hornist Jeff Scott, oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz, clarinetist Mark Dover and flutist Valerie Coleman, will play at Libby Gardner Concert Hall in a Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City presentation on April 3. Matt Murphy The Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City is mixing it up in its season finale, taking a break from the usual lineup of string quartets to present the Imani Winds quintet.

