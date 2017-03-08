ICE detains Kenyan immigrants -- a Utah couple who believed they were complying with the law
The Salt Lake Tribune) Imam Yussef Abdi speaks to men gathered for Friday prayers at Madina Masjid Islamic Center in Salt Lake City, Friday March 10, 2017. Religious and community leaders gathered at the center in support of their Muslim Brothers and Sisters, regarding ICE activities and the detention of a Kenyan couple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|7 hr
|George Zimmerman
|109
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Marc Sabin
|70
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Cinta
|33
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Ulbye
|57
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 9
|Ulbye
|25
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 8
|MamaFish
|30
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 6
|Maverick 808
|375
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC