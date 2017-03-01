How some Christians prepare their hea...

How some Christians prepare their hearts and stomachs for the holy season of Lent

Festive purple and yellow streamers, glittering masks and shiny table decor greeted attendees of the Cathedral Church of St. Mark's annual Shrove Tuesday feast of pancakes, bacon and sausage. More than 200 Episcopalians and others would be served by the end of the night by cheerful volunteers wearing green and purple Mardi Gras beads.

