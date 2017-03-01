How some Christians prepare their hearts and stomachs for the holy season of Lent
Festive purple and yellow streamers, glittering masks and shiny table decor greeted attendees of the Cathedral Church of St. Mark's annual Shrove Tuesday feast of pancakes, bacon and sausage. More than 200 Episcopalians and others would be served by the end of the night by cheerful volunteers wearing green and purple Mardi Gras beads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|3 hr
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|4 hr
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|21 hr
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|21 hr
|Gina
|2
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Grnldy90
|54
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC