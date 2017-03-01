Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake C...

Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper Opens

Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Draper offers guests all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway. With 121 new suites, the hotel complements the growth of tourism in Salt Lake City, where hotel revenue boomed to $464 million in the last reported year*.

