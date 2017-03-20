Homes evacuated due to high levels of gas in SLC neighborhood
Several home have been evacuated after Questar workers detected high levels of gas near the intersection of 800 East and Roosevelt Ave. Questar spokesman Darren Shepherd said a teamm of Questar workers was out doing routine checks in the Salt Lake City neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. when they spotted the problem, he said. When they were unable to find the source of the gas, roughly 20 homes had to be evacuated, he said.
