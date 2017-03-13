High school opens facilities for homeless students

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2017, AND THEREAFTER- In this March 10, 2017, photo, a wash rooms is shown at East High School in Salt Lake City. The school is transforming two small locker rooms into laundry/shower rooms for the school's homeless students in hopes of helping them with basic necessities so they can focus on learning, KSL-Radio reported.

