Herbert: No evidence 'Zion Curtain' s...

Herbert: No evidence 'Zion Curtain' stops underage drinking

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Herbert says there's no evidence that children are any more likely to drink alcohol if they see alcoholic drinks being prepared in restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 19 hr Connie 38
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 19 hr Beth 56
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... 19 hr Veronica 7
News Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant... Wed Ann Jackson 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed Kim Pacheco 27
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... Feb 28 Rosa 3
News Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl... Feb 28 Gina 2
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC