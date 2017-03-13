Hal Boyd: Sterling Scholars inspire Utah, remind us to expand educational opportunities
Kathie Liu is introduced as the Science award winner at the Sterling Scholar Awards Ceremony at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 09, 2017. Liu is also the General Sterling Scholar award winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|3 hr
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Tue
|Abigail
|3
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Jicky
|30
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Real American
|58
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 11
|Raul
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Radisha
|110
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC