Guest editorial: Fix religious worker visas
Missionaries from the MTC in Provo Utah, sing during the Saturday afternoon session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Our visa system is a tangled mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Thu
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Thu
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|nomo
|28,900
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar 29
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC