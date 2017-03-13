Good luck finding West Cork Black Reserve Irish Whiskey in Utah for St. Patrick's Day

Items that will be hard to find in Utah on St. Patrick's Day - a pot of gold, a four leaf clover and a bottle of Black Reserve 86 Irish Whiskey. West Cork Distillers, said to be one of only two independent distilleries in Ireland, released just 4,800 bottles of its limited-edition whiskey, aged six months in double-charred bourbon barrels.

