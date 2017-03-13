Good luck finding West Cork Black Res...

Good luck finding West Cork Black Reserve Irish Whiskey in Utah for St. Patrick's Day

Items that will be hard to find in Utah on St. Patrick's Day - a pot of gold, a four leaf clover and a bottle of Black Reserve 86 Irish Whiskey. West Cork Distillers, said to be one of only two independent distilleries in Ireland, released just 4,800 bottles of its limited-edition whiskey, aged six months in double-charred bourbon barrels.

