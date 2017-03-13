From homelessness to graduating Yale ...

From homelessness to graduating Yale Law School -- Salt Laker Bryant Watson shows there is hope

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Bryant Watson remembered sleeping in a car as a young boy when his family was homeless in Salt Lake City. He and his older sister, Carmela, were in and out of The Road Home shelter on downtown's Rio Grande Street as their parents battled health issues and addiction, found jobs and apartments, then lost them again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Fri Dooger 21
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 17 Paula Q 25
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Mar 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 13 Real American 51
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mar 11 George Zimmerman 106
Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10) Mar 10 Marc Sabin 70
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC