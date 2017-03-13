From homelessness to graduating Yale Law School -- Salt Laker Bryant Watson shows there is hope
Bryant Watson remembered sleeping in a car as a young boy when his family was homeless in Salt Lake City. He and his older sister, Carmela, were in and out of The Road Home shelter on downtown's Rio Grande Street as their parents battled health issues and addiction, found jobs and apartments, then lost them again.
