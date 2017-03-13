Free for a night: Jeremy Johnson released from county jail despite federal sentence
Despite being sentenced last summer to more than 11 years in federal prison, St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson was fleetingly a free man for parts of Monday and Tuesday after being released from the Salt Lake County Jail, his attorney has confirmed. Johnson was serving a 30-day sentence at the jail for contempt of court after refusing on Feb. 15 to testify in the criminal case against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.
