(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Winder, R-West ...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley, holds the 20lb rabbit known as Kenny Rogers as members of Wheeler Farm participate in Museum Day at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley, holds the 20lb rabbit known as Kenny Rogers as members of Wheeler Farm participate in Museum Day at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.