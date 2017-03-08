Final-hour bill to control prison area development raises red flags for Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City leaders broke out in a frenzy Tuesday night when a final-hour bill was made public that they worried would threaten the city's control over the development of its 3,600-acre northwest quadrant. "I'm very concerned," said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City.
Read more at Deseret News.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|BigB
|24
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Maverick 808
|375
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mon
|tanyarae
|28
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Mon
|Keith
|1
|HGTV Episode
|Mar 5
|Myrkle
|1
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
