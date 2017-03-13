Fences will separate homeless shelter from The Gateway mall
Five-foot-tall chain-link fences will soon stretch down 200 South in Salt Lake City, creating a barrier between the downtown homeless shelter and The Gateway mall. The project was requested by the mall's owner, Vestar, for "safety and security needs."
