Family of Utah couple injured in London attack says they hold no ill will

Dallas Cochran, right, the son of Kurt Cochran who was killed in Wednesday's London attack, walks away at the end of a family press conference with his partner Cheyenne Peck, second right, and the brother of Kurt's wife Melissa, who was injured in the attack, Michael Payne, left, with his wife Shantell Payne, second left, at New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police force, in London, Monday, March 27, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - The family of an injured Utah woman and her husband who was killed in the terror attack on London's Westminster Bridge say they hold no ill feelings toward the man responsible, but instead are focusing on the love and closeness within their family.

