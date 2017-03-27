Familiar production of 'The Lion King...

Familiar production of 'The Lion King' never disappoints

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

" THE LION KING ," through April 16, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, Salt Lake City ; running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes Everyone should be familiar with the story of "The Lion King" by now. The animated Disney feature came out in 1994 and the musical first appeared on Broadway in 1997, according to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) 3 hr USA-1 36
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 24 wormwood 23
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Mar 23 sm layton 17
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 23 Sarah Rodriguez 26
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mar 21 Hatti_Hollerand 376
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 1
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Mar 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC