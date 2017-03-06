Ex A.G. Mark Shurtleff filed misconduct complaints against federal, state agents

Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff has filed misconduct complaints against federal and state agents who led the public corruption investigation that resulted in criminal charges against him in 2014. Filed with the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility on Nov. 7, 2016, the complaint names FBI agents Michelle Pickens and Jon Isakson and Utah Department of Public Safety investigator Scott Nesbitt.

