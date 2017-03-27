'Eat Your Science' with Alton Brown i...

'Eat Your Science' with Alton Brown in Salt Lake City

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Food Network star Alton Brown returns to Salt Lake City for two shows on Friday, bringing his quirky humor and culinary-science antics to Abravanel Hall. Brown - who brought his "Edible Inevitable" tour to Utah two years ago - promises new therapy-inducing opportunities during his audience participation segments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... 6 hr Wee Willie Wiggy 2
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 11 hr Dan 19
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Tue No Surprise 28,899
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mar 27 USA-1 36
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 24 wormwood 23
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 23 Sarah Rodriguez 26
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mar 21 Hatti_Hollerand 376
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at March 29 at 3:03PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC