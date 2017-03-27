'Eat Your Science' with Alton Brown in Salt Lake City
Food Network star Alton Brown returns to Salt Lake City for two shows on Friday, bringing his quirky humor and culinary-science antics to Abravanel Hall. Brown - who brought his "Edible Inevitable" tour to Utah two years ago - promises new therapy-inducing opportunities during his audience participation segments.
