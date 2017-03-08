East High School to open washroom, laundry facilities for homeless students
Assistant Principal Whitney Watchman gives a tour of one of two new washrooms at East High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 10, 2017. The rooms, each equipped with showers, lockers and a washer and dryer, will be available by request for students experiencing homelessness.
