Disney's the Lion King Opens Saturday, March 25 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City
The Salt Lake City return of Disney's The Lion King opens tomorrow, Saturday, March 25 at 8:00pm at the Eccles Theater for, a limited engagement of four weeks through Sunday, April 16. In Salt Lake City, The Lion King will play Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sundays at 1:00pm and 6:30pm, along with weekday matinees on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, April 14 at 2:00pm. "Thus far sales have exceeded our expectations, but patrons are encouraged to contact the box office for best availability," said John Ballard, MagicSpace Entertainment.
