Disney On Ice to glide through Salt Lake City this month
This month, Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena will be filled with Disney magic as beloved characters such as Lightning McQueen, Ariel, Buzz, Woody, Anna, Elsa and Mickey Mouse himself come together for the Disney On Ice showcase, "Worlds of Enchantment." Lennea Nelson, a Disney On Ice ensemble skater, said she hopes the audience comes away with happy memories of seeing a few of their favorite characters come to life on the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|Connie
|38
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|23 hr
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Wed
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 28
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|Feb 28
|Gina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC