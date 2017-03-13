Depression doubles long-term risk of death after heart disease diagnosis, new study findsam
IMAGE: Depression is the strongest predictor of death in the first decade following a diagnosis of coronary heart disease, according to a new study by researchers at the Intermountain Medical Center... view more Depression is the strongest predictor of death in the first decade following a diagnosis of coronary heart disease, according to a new study by researchers at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Raul
|40
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Sat
|Radisha
|2
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sat
|Radisha
|110
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Johmar
|27
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 9
|Cinta
|33
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|Ulbye
|57
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC