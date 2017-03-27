Days to deadline, county faces pressu...

Days to deadline, county faces pressure to halt homeless site recommendation

23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams has until Thursday to recommend a homeless shelter site to the state - but as that day draws nearer, he's facing increasing pressure to halt the process that has outraged South Salt Lake and West Valley City leaders. During a fifth public forum held at the Salt Lake County Government Complex Monday, McAdams was again surrounded by residents telling him the seven sites he's named as options for a new homeless resource center won't work and will damage their communities.

