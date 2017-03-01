Crash, fire interrupts TRAX Red Line service to UMed
Firefighters snuffed a small blaze that flared from a TRAX light rail line and nearby control shed Friday morning near University of Utah Hospital. Salt Lake City Fire Department dispatchers confirmed that the fire stemmed from a 9:45 a.m. accident in which a vehicle struck one of the TRAX barrier arms at 1349 E. 500 South.
