Craft Lake City Announces Artists for Spring 2017 Celebration of the Hand Exhibit

Craft Lake City is pleased to announce that the following artists have been selected to exhibit their work as part of the Spring 2017 Celebration of the Hand exhibit: The goal of the Celebration of the Hand exhibit is to engage citizens and visitors by enlivening downtown Salt Lake City, creating a walkable outdoor gallery that showcases the work of local artisans, including those who participate in Craft Lake City's annual DIY Festival. For the Spring 2017 Exhibit, we invited artists to visually tell a personal story about a time when they confronted a fear and conquered it.

